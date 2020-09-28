'Revolutionary freedom fighter': Venkaiah Naidu, Narendra Modi lead tributes to Bhagat Singh on 113th birth anniversary

While the prime minister said Singh's valour will inspire people for ages, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to the freedom fighter for giving a new direction to India's freedom struggle

One of the foremost names in India's freedom struggle, Bhagat Singh was born on 28 September, 1907. A charismatic socialist revolutionary, he was sentenced to death by execution at the age of 23, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev for the assassination of British police officer John Saunders, who was instrumental behind the brutal police action on Lala Lajpat Rai.

On the occasion of Bhagat Singh's 113th birth anniversary, various leaders including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as eminent personalities from other fields paid tributes to the revolutionary.

"Remembering the brave son of Mother India and revolutionary freedom fighter, Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary today," Naidu said on Twitter.

His courage, sacrifice and love for motherland continues to

His courage, sacrifice and love for motherland continues to inspire every Indian.

The prime minister paid tributes to the legendary freedom fighter, saying his valour will inspire people for ages. He also attached a clip of his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday where he had paid tributes to Bhagat Singh.

मां भारती के वीर सपूत अमर शहीद भगत सिंह की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। वीरता और पराक्रम की उनकी गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी।

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to the revolutionary freedom fighter for giving a new direction to the Indian freedom struggle. “He’ll always remain a source of inspiration for us,” Amit Shah wrote on Twitter.

अपने परिवर्तनकारी विचारों व अद्वितीय त्याग से स्वतंत्रता संग्राम को नई दिशा देने वाले और देश के युवाओं में स्वाधीनता के संकल्प को जागृत करने वाले शहीद भगत सिंह जी के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि वंदन। भगत सिंह जी युगों-युगों तक हम सभी देशवासियों के प्रेरणा के अक्षुण स्त्रोत रहेंगे।

Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh wrote that he paid tribute to the freedom fighter, adding, "His life and ideals still inspire all of us, particularly our youth. We all are indebted to this proud son of Punjab for his supreme sacrifice."

Paid tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals still inspire all of us, particularly our youth. We all are indebted to this proud son of Punjab for his supreme sacrifice.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan remembered the freedom fighter, writing, "Courage is the precursor to change. Bhagat Singh's revolutionary politics gave the Independence struggle an impetus to take a progressive turn. He was one of the early leftist leaders from this part of the world. Revolutionary tributes to the Comrade."

Courage is the precursor to change. Bhagat Singh's revolutionary politics gave the Independence struggle an impetus to take a progressive turn. He was one of the early leftist leaders from this part of the world. Revolutionary tributes to the Comrade.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on , "Tribute to freedom fighter and martyr Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary."

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared an image of the freedom fighter, alongside the caption, "Mera Rang de Basanti Chola O mera Rang De Basanti Chola... #BhagatSingh"

Mera Rang de Basanti Chola O mera Rang De Basanti Chola... #BhagatSingh

Former cricketer Suresh Raina shared a quote by Bhagat Singh, adding, "Let's remember Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji's patriotism & bravery on his birth anniversary."

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. they can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit" ~ Bhagat Singh

Let's remember Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh Ji's patriotism & bravery on his birth anniversary 🙏

My tributes and salute💐#BhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/GMZ2k5TVJ7 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 28, 2020

"I have only one religion and that is to serve my country”. He was not just a man but an idea and an ideology. Bow down to my idol," posted Gautam Gambhir, while cricketer Kuldeep Yadav too remembered Singh on his birth anniversary.

One of the bravest sons of India, remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji on his birth anniversary. We all are indebted to you. Jai Hind 🙏🏻🇮🇳

Author Anuj Dhar shared a tweet where he highlighted how a document from 1931 underlined Subhas Chandra Bose's moving tribute in the wake of Bhagat Singh's martyrdom.

Document from 1931 underlines #SubhasChandraBose's moving tribute in the wake of #BhagatSingh's martyrdom, and #MahatmaGandhi evasiveness. In fact, rather than speak up as Bose did, Gandhi "pleaded fatigue and fever and did not put in an appearance".

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared the image of a sand installation he created as a tribute to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary.