Revoking Article 35A will only deepen politics of communal paranoia in Jammu and Kashmir

In the summer of 1947, Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah gazed out at the great tide of blood which had birthed India and Pakistan, fearing it would wash all before it towards damnation. “There isn’t a single Muslim in Kapurthala, Alwar or Bharatpur,” said the man who tied Kashmir’s political destiny to India’s republican project, noting that “some of these had been Muslim-majority States”. Kashmiri Muslims, he went on, “are afraid that the same fate lies ahead for them as well”.

This Independence Day, many in and outside Kashmir believe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce his intent to dismantle one of the keystones holding up Independent India’s constitutional guarantee to never allow that to happen: Article 35A of the Constitution.

Article 35A allows the state government to restrict the right to acquire property and hold public-sector jobs to those it defines as “permanent residents” — put simply, the descendants of those who lived in the state of Jammu and Kashmir before Independence.

For ideological opponents of Article 35A, this moment is long overdue: Xinjiang-like demographic transformation, they believe, will collapse the religious-ethnic basis of the decades-old Islamist insurgency in Kashmir. In turn, the religious right wing in Kashmir sees imagines this time to herald the eve of an apocalyptic war for communal survival.

The truth might turn out to be more mundane: Article 35A is merely the latest in a long series of magical fixes. For decades now, politicians have sought a deus ex machina which can somehow transform the tragic relationship between Kashmir and the rest of India: Former home minister LK Advani had his “proactive policy”; former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee put his hopes in “insaniyat”; his successor Manmohan Singh pursued dialogue with an almost pathological monomania.

Each led only to disillusion and bitterness.

***

“Like worship,” Syed Ali Shah Geelani said of the violence that tore Kashmir apart in 2008, “like the recitation of the kalima , like the offering of namaaz, like the paying of zakat , like the performance of hajj". That summer, the Amarnath shrine had been granted the right to use public land to build utilities for pilgrims. For Geelani, this was evidence India was working to “alter the demographic character of our state”. “I caution my nation that if we do not wake up now, India and its stooges will succeed, and we will lose our land forever”.

The words of Kashmir’s Islamist patriarch are key to understanding where we now are — and how we got here. The 2008 Amarnath movement laid the foundations for a series of increasingly bloody confrontations in Kashmir. In 2010, 2012 and 2016, hundreds were killed as young people — alienated from the political system and drawn to violent Islamism — mobilised in ever-growing numbers. The Article 35 debate, in turn, draws on the anger and frustration this Islamist rising generated elsewhere in India.

Little commented on outside Kashmir, communal paranoia has had a significant place in the region’s politics. In the decades after Independence, the scholar Yoginder Sikand tells us, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders insisted “a carefully planned Indian conspiracy was at work to destroy the Islamic identity of the Kashmiris, through Hinduising the school syllabus and spreading immorality and vice among the youth”.

The Indian government, Islamists claimed, “had despatched a team to Andalusia, headed by the Kashmiri Pandit [politician and former state home minister] DP Dhar, to investigate how Islam was driven out of Spain and to suggest measures as to how the Spanish experiment could be repeated in Kashmir”.

Islamist propaganda not infrequently exploded into violence. In May 1973, a college student in Anantnag chanced on Arthur Mee’s Book of Knowledge, a colonial-era encyclopaedia containing a drawing of the archangel Gabriel dictating the Quran to the Prophet Mohammad.

Protesters demanded that the author be hanged: “a vain demand,” the American writer and Indira Gandhi’s biographer Katherine Frank noted wryly, “since Arthur Mee had died in England in 1943”. Four persons died in rioting, before the government responded by banning sales of the long-out-of-print book.

The flames were fanned by politicians. At a 4 March, 1987, rally in Srinagar, Muslim United Front candidates, clad in the white robes of the pious, declared that Islam could not survive under the authority of a secular state.

***

To simply understand these anxieties as a consequence of Partition would, of course, be misleading. In the first decades of the last century, Kashmir saw the emergence of a new middle class that vied with traditional Muslim leaders for power. New forms of Islam, which privileged normative, textual religion over syncretic peasant traditions, were used to legitimise their claims to speak for Kashmir’s Muslims. This hardening of ethnic-religious identity was, over time, to congeal into the politics of hate we see today.

In 1925, the Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadith, a religious order that was set up by the followers of Sayyid Ahmad of Rai Bareilly, arrived in Kashmir. Ahmad died at Balakot — where a Jaish-e-Mohammed seminary was bombed this year by the Indian Air Force — in 1831, while waging an unsuccessful jihad against Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s kingdom. Ahl-e-Hadith ideologues, such as Siddiq Hasan Khan and Nazir Husain, located the decline of Muslim power in the accommodation Islam had made with its environment.

Sayyed Hussain Shah Batku, the Delhi seminary student who carried the Ahl-e-Hadith message to Kashmir in 1925, denounced key practices of mainstream Islam in the State, such as worship at shrines, veneration of relics and the recitation of litanies before namaaz.

In her thoughtful work, Languages of Belonging, the historian Chitralekha Zutshi has noted that the “influence of the Ahl-e-Hadith on the conflicts over Kashmiri identities cannot be overemphasised”.

Like the Ahl-e-Hadith’s ideologues, Geelani has cast Kashmir’s problems as a consequence of its degradation by non-Islamic cultures. He has claimed, for example, that as “the numbers of outsiders increased, the crime rate here also went up”. This was because outsiders were “promoting their own polytheistic culture”.

Kashmir’s new Islamists—their politics suffused with the tropes of online jihadist polemic—have internalised these values. For them, India is a predatory Hindu entity, determined to stamp out their faith; even their existence. Burhan Wani, the jihadist icon whose killing sparked off the 2016 violence saw salvation in a caliphate; Geelani in Pakistan.

***

For Muslims to stay among Hindus, Geelani has written, is “as difficult as it is for a fish to stay alive in a desert”. India has, for decades, battled against this politics, with a conspicuous lack of success. The reasons are several: Key among them, the glaring failures of Indian secularism. It is no coincidence that Kashmiri jihadism, a peripheral feature of the state’s political life since the 1950s, received a mass following in the 1980s — the precise time when the Congress engineered anti-Muslim violence across India.

Efforts by successive governments to reach out to so-called “misguided youth”, through a range of economic and social-sector programmes, have yielded few gains: even though tens of thousands of young Kashmiris study and work outside the state, few encounter a welcoming, plural society.

In ending Article 35A, Modi’s government sees an opportunity to radically transform the landscape—and win support, at the same time, in the rest of the country, where frustration over Kashmir has hardened into something close to hatred.

There’s reason to fear, though, that the script won’t play out quite as its authors intend. In the short-term, the likely consequence of revoking Article 35A is likely to be uniting Kashmir’s now-divided political forces — parties like the People’s Democratic Party and National Conference, on the one hand, and separatists on the other. This will serve only to legitimise and fuel Kashmir’s politics of communal paranoia.

Even though the apocalyptic street-warfare scenarios some commentators have prophesied are unlikely—Kashmir’s political leadership lacks the credibility to mount a serious mass challenge—resentment and anger will harden.

In principle, allowing Indians to purchase property where they wish ought be unexceptionable. There’s no doubt, either, that Article 35A stands on shaky legal ground, introduced into the constitution as it was through presidential fiat, not Parliament. The truth, though, is that the country is awash with similar special-case protections. In Mizoram and Nagaland, the Constitution bars outsiders from buying land; in many states, upper-castes may not purchase properties owned by Dalits; in state after state, jobs are reserved for so-called “sons of the soil”.

For many young people in Kashmir, Modi’s decision to act only against Article 35A, and not these other exceptional categories, will appear to be driven by communal motives — again, legitimising the jihadist argument.

Pushing demographic change in Kashmir, moreover, is easier said than done. Firstpost’s analysis of Census data shows just over 1% of the state’s residents are migrants from elsewhere in India — compared to over five percent in other states with land-purchase restrictions, like Nagaland and Manipur. This shows the real barrier to greater migrant inflows isn’t legal: Instead, the relative lack of demand for workers in its decaying agricultural and industrial sectors mean there just aren’t enough jobs for larger flows.

Bar a dramatic programme of economic rejuvenation and social transformation — something India has nowhere demonstrated the capacity to undertake — simply doing away with restrictions on property purchases will achieve nothing.

Kashmiris and other Indians both share responsibility for walking into the savage place their relationship has reached — and a shared interest finding ways to move forward. There’s no sign, though, that either is prepared to speak the new language this will require.