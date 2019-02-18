Revoke Article 370, provide special package for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir: BJP MLA MP Lodha to Modi

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Sunday demanded the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that gives Jammu and Kashmir special status and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the northern state.

He also sought a special package for J-K so that youth there could get trade and industrial opportunities.

The legislator from Malabar Hill in the metropolis, in a letter to Prime Minister, said people of the restive state should not feel alienated and disconnected from the rest of the country.

"You (PM Modi) are in favour of taking many strong decisions and this has been proved by your many past decisions. Therefore, I demand the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir," his letter stated.

"A special package should be announced for trade and industrial development in the state for people of Kashmir to remain connected with the nation," it added.

Praising PM Modi, the BJP MLA said the country was with the former's leadership in this hour of grief following the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February which killed 40 CRPF jawans.

He said people know PM Modi is a leader capable of taking up challenges.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.