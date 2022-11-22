Retired army jawan ‘beaten’ for protesting namaz onboard train in MP

New Delhi: A former Indian Army soldier was allegedly assaulted onboard the Swarn Jayanti Express for protesting against a group of Muslims obstructing the aisle of the coach in which he was travelling along with his family as the former were offering namaz.

The Muslim men reportedly belong to the Nizammuddin Markaz and the ex-soldier was allegedly beaten by pantry officials of the train near Betul in MP. The incident is from last Sunday, but the ex-jawan’s video narrating his plight went viral on Tuesday.

The group of Muslims had boarded the train at Hazrat Nizamuddin station.

While the ex-soldier was admitted to the hospital for treatment, the pantry officials were arrested and the group of Namazis were deboarded by the police, officials informed on Tuesday.

Namaz vs Hindu verses

The incident took place on Sunday evening. The retired soldier, Vilas Naik, along with his wife and children, was travelling to Vishakhapatnam from Hazrat Nizamuddin.

However, as has been narrated by him in a self-recorded video, he wanted to relieve himself, but was denied passage by the group performing namaz in the aisle of the coach.

As per the information, the Muslim men from Nizamuddin’s Markaz were offering namaz at regular intervals.

In the said video, Naik said that the Muslim men sat in the aisle of the compartment barring the movement of people inside the train.

“This happened 5:15 in the morning, 1:30 in the afternoon and again on 5:15 in the evening, I wanted to object to it in the afternoon but kept calm. However, when in the evening I wanted to go to the toilet, but they stopped me while I objected to their behaviour,” Naik said.

As a protest against this behaviour, Naik said, he started chanting and reciting Hindu prayers.

Meanwhile, a pantry staff member asked him to step aside, but Naik refused. An argument broke out between the two.

The ex-soldier said that when the Muslims were offering namaz nobody stopped them, then why he was being stopped from offering his prayers.

This led to an argument between Naik and the pantry car manager Harvesh Shrivastava, who allegedly manhandled Naik, following which Naik reportedly sustained injuries.

As per Shrivastava, the ex-soldier resorted to violence when he went to resolve the matter. The pantry car manager also alleged that he sustained an injury in the neck.

Meanwhile, Naik complained to the Government Railway Police about the hooliganism, who told them that the train will be stopped after sometime.

The GRP officials deboarded the pantry car staff, including their manager, along with the group of Muslim men.

The injured soldier was admitted to the hospital. Later, a case was registered against Shrivastava and the pantry car staff.

