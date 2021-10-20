Results of Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 supplementary exams to be out today; check them at mahresult.nic.in
This year, the exam were conducted offline between 15 September and 11 October and the results for Class 10 were announced on 17 July whereas results for Class 12 were declared on 3 August
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results of the state Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Supplementary exams today, 20 October. Once released, candidates can check the results at https://mahresult.nic.in/.
Maharashtra School Education Minister Professor Varsha Eknath Gaikwad announced the date and time of the supplementary exam result on social media. She also wished students best of luck for the results. In the tweet, she wrote that results of Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams will be declared on 20 October at 1 pm by the MSBSHSE.
📢Imp Announcement: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 10th & Std 12th Supplementary Exams, 2021 on October 20 at 1 pm. Students can access their results at https://t.co/smigUpoDgw. Best of luck!! @msbshse pic.twitter.com/gSQcRaLkgX
— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) October 19, 2021
Once released, results can be viewed by following these steps:
- First, a candidate should go to the official website of MSBSHSE, https://mahresult.nic.in/
- Follow the link that reads, ‘supplementary exam results’ on the homepage
- Enter the necessary credentials such as the registration number and roll number
- Press 'Submit' and the scorecard will appear. Download it and save a copy
This year, offline exams were conducted for both Classes 10 and 12. The examinations were conducted between 15 September and 11 October. The results for Class 10 were announced on 17 July whereas results for Class 12 were declared on 3 August.
According to data released by Maharashtra Board, this year, the overall pass percentage of SSC results was 99.5 percent. Around 99.91 percent of Commerce Stream students qualified the exam and a total of 99.45 percent of Science stream students were declared pass. While the Arts stream had a pass percentage of 99.83.
