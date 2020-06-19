Result of AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 declared on aiimsexams.org; download PDF to find provisional merit list

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the AIIMS PG Result 2020 on Thursday (18 June) on its official website aiimsexams.org. It has also released a provisional merit list for the online seat allocation or counseling.

The PG entrance examination for July 2020 session was held on 11 June for seven AIIMS institutes in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, and Rishikesh.

According to a report by NDTV, more than 33,000 candidates have appeared for the AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020. The entrance examination was conducted abiding all safety guidelines related to curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by Careers 360 mention that a total of 4,545 candidates have qualified the AIIMS PG exam 2020, which is one of the most prestigious and sought after medical and dental postgraduate entrance exams across the country.

It further mentioned that the exam was conducted to offer admission to 643 MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh seats offered in seven AIIMS institutes.

As per the PDF of AIIMS PG 2020 result, AIR (All India Rank) 1 has secured 100.000 percentile followed by 269 candidates securing 99 percentile. With slight differences in the numbers that follow the decimal.

Steps to check AIIMS PG Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official site - aiimsexams.org

Step 2: On the right side of the home page, click on the tab that reading 'RESULT OF AIIMS-PG ENTRANCE EXAMINATION FOR JULY-2020 SESSION HELD ON 11-06-2020'

Step 3: A new PDF file will open that will have candidate roll number, overall rank, percentile

Step 4: You can check from your roll number by pressing Ctrl + F and look for your roll number.

Find the direct link to check AIIMS-PG ENTRANCE EXAMINATION FOR JULY-2020 result here: www.aiimsexams.org/PDF/COUNSEL1_Rank_Wise-FINAL-NET.PDF

Along with AIIMS PG 2020 results, the category wise cut off lists of the entrance exams has also been released.

The result PDF also mentions details of qualified and wait-listed Sponsored and Foreign National candidates. It also has informed dates related of submission of documents and conduction of the first round of AIIMS PG counseling.