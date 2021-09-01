Minutes after the incident, other restaurant employees and staff members rushed the owner to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

In a shocking case, a restaurant owner in Greater Noida was reportedly shot dead on Tuesday, 31 August over a brawl due to delay in food preparation.

Earlier, it was reported that the key accused was a Swiggy delivery agent who had got into a row over the delay in preparation of his order. However, late on Tuesday night, the Noida Police confirmed that some other persons were of interest in the case, of whom three have been arrested so far. The delivery agent was not involved in the murder as per the police.

The restaurant owner has been identified as Sunil Agarwal who owned a restaurant inside a residential complex named Mitra.

Various reports claimed that a fight ensued between the Swiggy agent and a restaurant staffer when the delivery boy reached the restaurant to collect the order. As he was asked to wait, an argument broke out between the staffer and the delivery agent.

As the argument between the two continued, Agarwal tried to stop them from fighting. During that moment, he was allegedly shot in the head.

However, narrating the whole incident, the police said, “The accused revealed during investigation that some delivery boys were standing at the restaurant and one of the riders had some heated argument with restaurant staff. These three persons were drunk and got into the argument. The restaurant owner came to the rescue but these people shot him. The owner was rushed to Yatharth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. We are investigating these accused’s history. We will take action against them as per the Gangsters Act,” said the police.

The police said the three arrested seem to have a prior criminal history. Two of them not only tried to flee the scene but resisted arrest by firing at the police party looking for them. One accused, named Vikas Chowdhary was shot in the leg in the crossfire. He is being treated at a local hospital.

“Two criminals fled from the scene and were arrested by the police after a chase. We have recovered bullets and pistols from them as well. The accused have pleaded guilty,” said the police.