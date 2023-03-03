One of the most popular and favourite desserts for Indians would be a plate full of hot and crispy jalebis served best with snacks. While it continues to remain ingrained in Indian culture and traditions for a long time and is served on festivals and special occasions, jalebis are also popular in many other Asian countries besides the Middle East and parts of Africa. It is generally made with gram flour or maida batter, dipped in saffron-infused sugar syrup, however, people in different places prepare the dish with their own set of unique ingredients. Jalebis are also given different names in different countries.

With that said, one such unique name has now come up from a restaurant, seemingly in Pakistan where the menu describes jalebis as “mysterious” fried waffles. Taking to Twitter, a user named Daisy Rockwell shared a picture of the dessert page from the menu. As we take a closer look at the menu, jalebi has been described as “Mysterious crispy pretzel shaped fried waffles soaked in a rose water syrup.”

Take a look:

Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi! 🥨 🧇 pic.twitter.com/YXgSPYmRFP — Daisy Rockwell ڈیزی راکویل डेज़ी राक्वैल (@shreedaisy) February 28, 2023

The user while taking note of the unique description added a caption that reads, “Friends, @microMAF and I have just come across the ultimate description of jalebi!”

On the other hand, social media users while reacting to the post also shared divided reactions in the comment section. A user wrote, “I love that they call them mysterious. I am intrigued by this description”, while another one wrote, “That’s probably as close as one could get with western references. Not an easy task given that the shape of jalebi is a standard on its own in language. Thank you for sharing. Makes you smile for sure.”

“Mysterious pretzel shaped waffles! That description is mysterious indeed,” a user commented.

Internet users also couldn’t help but notice the description of other items on the menu. While ‘Halwa’ has been described as ‘desi pudding’, ‘dahi ki kheer’ has been described as a dish made with ‘baked yogurt and condensed milk’.

