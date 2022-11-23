In the last few years, there has been a sharp jump in the number of people ordering food items online. With an increase in such orders, there has also been a rise in the workload of delivery executives who continue to travel from one doorstep to another. While delivery agents often end up facing challenging situations during work, there are also instances of them facing discriminatory practices in some places. One such thing was recently witnessed at a residential building that banned outsiders, especially Zomato or Swiggy delivery agents, from using the building’s lift.

A note has been put up in front of the lift which states that no one except the residents can use it. A photo of the notice has been also shared on Twitter and has been receiving flak from people on the social media platform.

While the location of the building remains unknown, people have been criticising the society for such discrimination. On the other hand, a section of people also came out in support of the notice arguing that buildings usually have separate service lifts for outsiders.

Many also took to the comment and shared their reactions. One wrote, “There is no point in raising such concerns. This is written in societies which have a separate lift for service. Food delivery and e-commerce people need to use that. It is stated to maintain safety and cleanliness”, while another person commented, “This discrimination is disgusting, to say the least! If the flat owners don’t want delivery people to use their lift, why don’t the owners come down from their high horses..err.. high houses and fetch their own packets?”

A person, seemingly a resident of the building, also commented and said, “This matter is of my building. A living example of how humanity is falling.”

ये मामला मेरी बिल्डिंग का है. इंसानियत किस कदर गिर रही है इसका जीता-जागता नमूना — Vaibhav Mishra (@baibhawmishra) November 22, 2022

There is no point of raising such concerns.

This is written in societies which has a seperate lift for service.

Food delivery and e commerce people need to use that.

It is stated to maintain safety and cleanliness.https://t.co/j0FvFsxkWY — Indian Common Man 🇮🇳 (@Unapolo84225325) November 22, 2022

This seems to be a half truth. There must be a service lift meant for housekeeping staff and delivery boys. A blanket ban of non residents in any of the lift seems improbable. Facts are definitely being concealed in this post. — Liarlawyer (@Lazyliarlawyer) November 22, 2022

हाउसिंग सोसायटी को maintain करना मुश्किल होता जा रहा है। Electricity & AMC cost is very high Use of Zomato Swiggy is unequal among flat owners. Frequent for many, none for many. So objection by members is fine from their side. — Parvesh (@Bharatkveerputr) November 22, 2022

Amiro k kutte lift me jayenge mgr garib nhi Waah kya baat Aiselogo k khilaf srkar ko kanun bnana chahiye — Niranjan Kumar (@Niranja57517018) November 22, 2022

hamare apartment me delivery agents are not allowed… they will leave the items at security and we have to come down and pick it up… An incident took place 2 years ago… since then, they imposed restrictions! — Bun maska (@ArjunGupta46) November 22, 2022

कोई दिक्कत नहीं, नहीं इस्तेमाल करेंगे जोमाटो और स्विगी वाले लिफ्ट का।

लेकिन आपको अपना पैकेट लेने नीचे आना पड़ेगा। जोमैटो और स्विगी कोई भी डिलीवरी वाला हो उसे आपकी लिफ्ट में झूलने का शौक नहीं, वो कोई छोटा बच्चा नहीं,घर का एक जिम्मेदार आदमी है जो अपने बच्चों का पेट पालने के लिए ये — Mukesh Pandey (@MukeshPandeySG) November 22, 2022

This discrimination is disgusting, to say the least!

If the flat owners don’t want delivery people to use their lift, why don’t the owners come down from their high horses..err.. high houses and fetch their own packets? — PritiSrivastava (@PritiSriv) November 22, 2022



Since being shared, the post has received thousands of likes and comments. The photo has indeed drawn attention toward the kind of discrimination faced by people based on their job and class in society. What are your thoughts on this story?

