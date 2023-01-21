Republic Day is commemorated every year across India to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The annual parade of the Republic Day starts at Kartavya Path, Delhi and ends at the India Gate. The events conducted during the day showcases the cultural and social heritage of India. Air shows are also held by the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force on Republic Day. India’s President hoists the national flag at Kartavya Path on this occasion. The preparations for the Republic Day Parade commenced in July of the previous year. The participants practice the parade at their related regiment centres till August and reach Delhi by December. They practice 600 hours before performing officially on 26 January.

As the rehearsals for the Republic Day Parade are already underway, the Delhi Traffic Police has released guidelines for this period. The Traffic Police has announced alternative routes for avoiding congestion due to the Republic Day parade rehearsals. The traffic restrictions are effective from 10:15 AM to 12:30 PM. The routes that are going to see restrictions on the said dates are Kartavyapath-Janpath Crossing, Kartavyapath-Rafi Marg Crossing, Kartavyapath-Mansingh Road Crossing, and Kartavyapath-C-Hexagon.

Some of the routes suggested by the advisory to take are:

For north to south Delhi route and vice versa:

Lajpat Rai Marg-Mathura Road- Bhairon Road-Ring Road,

Ring Road, that is Sarai Kale Khan- IP Flyover-Rajghat,

Prithvi Raj Road-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Mathura Road-Bhairon Road-Ring Road

For east to west Delhi and vice versa:

The suggested route is Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg- Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road-Kemal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simon Bolivar Marg-Upper Ridge Road/Vande Mataram Marg

For South Delhi to Connaught Place and Central Secretariat:

Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Mandir Marg/Baba Kharak Singh Marg,

Motorists coming to Vinay Marg, Shanti Path and going to New Delhi and beyond should take Sardar Patel Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent- RML- Baba Kharak Singh Marg or Park Street-Mandir Marg and proceed further to North Delhi or New Delhi

For east to south west Delhi:

Ring Road-Vande Mataram Marg route and vice versa.

To know more about the suggested routes, have a look at the official tweet by Delhi Traffic Police:

Traffic Advisory In view of #RepublicDay Parade rehearsals on Jan 18th, 20th and 21st, traffic restrictions will be effective on Kartavyapath from 10:15 AM to 12:30 PM. Commuters are requested to avoid the mentioned routes and plan their journey accordingly.#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/LhXNxkHbAN — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 17, 2023



The Delhi Traffic Police advisory has requested people to plan their journey in advance in order to avoid inconvenience.

