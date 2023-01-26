Republic Day 2023 Live Updates:PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

FP Staff January 26, 2023 09:15:41 IST
PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi. ANI

Jan 26, 2023 - 10:11 (IST)

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates

PM Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi

Jan 26, 2023 - 09:50 (IST)

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi

Jan 26, 2023 - 09:45 (IST)

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates:

 Watch :US Embassy in India celebrates with rendition of  'Vande Mataram' song

Jan 26, 2023 - 09:37 (IST)

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates:

National flag unfurled at Punjab's Attari border 

Jan 26, 2023 - 09:33 (IST)

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates

Google marks 74th Republic Day with doodle based on hand-cut paper art

Search giant Google has commemorated India's 74th Republic Day with an artwork that uses intricately hand-cut paper and features iconic landmarks such as Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, North Block and South Block, a contingent and motorcycle-borne 'Daredevils'.

The doodle depicts the letters 'g', 'o', 'g', 'l' and 'e' in lowercase black fonts while a circle over the dome of the President's House symbolically represents the other 'o' in 'Google'.A peacock and floral patterns add a layer of charm to the art in monochrome.(PTI)

Jan 26, 2023 - 09:15 (IST)

Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes all fellow Indians on Republic Day

New Delhi: A multi-layer security cover is in place for the Republic Day celebrations here on Thursday with police conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incident, according to officials.

Around 6,000 security personnel have been deployed in the New Delhi district and 24 help desks set up for those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path, they said.

Police said that around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, entry is based on QR code given on passes. No person without a valid pass or ticket would be allowed, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Pranav Tayal.

More than 150 CCTV cameras have been installed and some of them also have the facial recognition system, the DCP said.

Police said an NSG-DRDO anti-drone team has been deployed.

Extra pickets have also been set up on the borders of the national capital and vehicles entering the city are being checked, according to the officials.

The anti-sabotage checks are being conducted in markets, high footfall areas and prominent places by the Bomb Disposal Team along with dog squads, police said.

For the last two to three months, verifications drive are being carried out in hotels, dharamshalas, guest houses, cinema halls, parking lots and bus terminals, a senior police official said.

Police as well as paramilitary personnel have been briefed about security protocols and procedures, the officials said.

Police said that patrolling is being carried out, while audio and visual messages through public announcement systems are being played in high footfall.

They said area dominance and police visibility has been enhanced in the city by regular group foot patrolling and intensive checking at pickets.

In the run up to Republic Day, the Delhi Police asked people through social media to alert them about any suspicious person, activity or article.

Tenant and servant verification has been done, police said, adding that surprise checks were being conducted at hotels, guest houses and dharamshalas.

The Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or para jumping from aircraft over the jurisdiction of Delhi till February 15.

According to the officials, anti-terror measures were intensified in coordination with other security agencies.(PTI)

Updated Date: January 26, 2023 10:14:45 IST

