Republic Day is observed by India with full fervour and the spirit of patriotism every year on 26 January. The day marks the day the Indian Constitution came into effect and various events are conducted on this occasion. The events include the annual parade, which starts at New Delhi’s Rajpath and ends at the India Gate. During the ceremony, India’s historical and cultural heritage is showcased. People from across the country come to watch the grand parade of Republic Day at Delhi’s Kartavya Path every year.

Republic Day Parade live streaming

The general public can enjoy the Republic Day’s event from the comfort of their homes. The live streaming of the parade will be available on various platforms. The parade is going to be live streamed on the official website https://indianrdc.mod.gov.in/. Doordarshan and the Press Bureau of India are also going to live stream the event.

In order to make it easier for the public to become a part of the commemoration, the Centre has launched an online Invitation Management Portal.This portal has been introduced to send e-invitation to dignitaries/ guests. The general public is able to purchase the tickets online for watching the Republic Day parade. The tickets can be booked for various events on Republic Day on the official website of Aamantran https://www.aamantran.mod.gov.in/login.

Republic Day’s grand parade: Steps for booking the tickets online

Step 1: After landing on the official website of Aamantran, use your mobile number for registering yourself on the portal.

Step 2: Then, key in the captcha code and fill the required details of the event’s attendees.

Step 3: Enter the OTP that you will receive on your phone number after you have filled in the details.

Step 4: Now, choose the ticket you wish to book.

Step 5: After filling all the details, make the online payment.

Step 6: Then, the tickets will be delivered to you digitally via email or SMS.

The QR code on the tickets is going to be scanned to allow entry at the venue. It should be noted that only 10 tickets can be booked via an individual’s phone number.

There are also going to be booths available for buying the tickets that will be set up at these locations:

Pragati Maidan (Gate No 1)

Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2)

Jantar Mantar (Near Main Gate)

Shastri Bhawan (Gate No 3)

Parliament House (Reception Office)

