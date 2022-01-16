Religious leader Yeti Narsinganand arrested for 'inflammatory' speeches at Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad'

This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Haridwar Police on 15 January, 2022, arrested religious leader Yeti Narsinganand for alleged inflammatory speeches at Haridwar 'Dharm Sansad'.

The Nagar Kotwali police arrested Mahamandaleshwar Yeti Narsimhanand Maharaj of Juna Akhara on 15 January, 2022. This is the second arrest in the case after Waseem Rizvi, former chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf board.

On 13 January, 2022, Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was also arrested and sent to jail. Yeti Narsinganand was reportedly fasting at Sarbananda Ghat demanding the release of Wasim Rizvi. A protest meeting was also called by the seers at Sarbananda Ghat on 14 January, 2022.

Yeti Narsinganand, the religious leader, apparently called for the genocide and use of arms against Muslims while speaking at an event in Haridwar from 17 December, 2021 to 19 December, 2021. An FIR was also registered against him along with many others in the case.

A case was registered against Yeti Narsinganand in Haridwar for making inflammatory speeches in the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar and for commenting on girls in the city Kotwali Haridwar.

The Supreme Court on 12 January, 2022, issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi Police on a petition seeking an independent enquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minorities.

