'Relief is just one tweet away', says Sushma Swaraj in Vietnam, praises Indian embassies across world

Hanoi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is in Vietnam for a two-day visit, on Monday hailed the Indian embassies across the world for their efforts.

Speaking at the Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre in Vietnam, Swaraj said, "If any Non-Resident Indian gets stuck anywhere in the world, they are confident that their government will save them. Relief is just one tweet away. What was never a priority in embassies has become the top priority now."

Highlighting the efforts made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards improving the situation, she said, "Today, they believe that the Indian passport is their security cover. Prime Minister has made overseas Indians proud and External Affairs Ministry made them confident."

Swaraj also lauded the Prime Minister for his efforts aimed at boosting political and trade relations between India and Vietnam. "In 2016, when Prime Minister Modi visited Vietnam, a new foundation in the relations between India and Vietnam was laid. After that, there were many high-level meetings," she added.

She further encouraged the Indians diaspora in Vietnam to visit India and said, "India has not just changed, but transformed. Today India has opportunities and, we want to reap the benefits of these opportunities. The 'Make in India' programme not just invites people to manufacture goods in India, but you can also export those goods. There are many flagship programs like Clean India, Start-up India, and Stand-up India.

Swaraj is on a four-day, two-nation tour to Vietnam and Cambodia from 29 August to strengthen bilateral ties with these two countries.