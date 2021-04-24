The company said that it will launch its own COVID-19 vaccination programme called R-Suraksha across locations to inoculate all its employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years

Reliance Industries will roll out its own vaccination programme, R-Suraksha, across locations to inoculate all its employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years from 1 May, the company said on Friday.

"We urge you avail your shot at safety without any delay and encourage your eligible family members to do the same," Reliance chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani wrote in a letter, NDTV reported.

Earlier, both Mukesh and Nita had given assurances that as soon as any approved vaccine is available in India, the company would plan for early vaccination of all employees and their family members.

In March, Nita had mailed all employees, saying that the company would bear the full cost of the vaccination for the employees, their spouses, parents and children.

She had also urged Reliance employees and their family members who were eligible to be administered the COVID-mpl19 vaccine to register for the government of India's inoculation programme.

"With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down. Continue to take the utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of the collective battle. Together we must win and we will win," she had said.

India started the first phase of the nationwide immunisation programme on 16 January with an estimated three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers. The drive was gradually expanded to first include those above 60 years of age and those within the age of 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.

The country has widened the vaccination programme to include all above the age of 18 from 1 May.

However, free vaccines will only be given to the first 30 crore vulnerable persons. The rest will have to pay for the vaccine, which is likely to cost much more than the current cap of Rs 250 a dose in privately run vaccination centres.

Vaccine manufacturers have said that they will sell the vaccine at Rs 400 a dose to state govts and at Rs 600 a dose to private hospitals.

As of 23 April, 7 am, India has so far administered more than 13.5 crore vaccine doses. Of them, 11,50,73,463 have received the first dose while 2,04,04,957 have received the second dose.

Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield are the two vaccines that are being administered in the country. Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

DISCLAIMER: Network18 and TV18 - the companies that operate Firstpost - are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.