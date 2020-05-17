You are here:
Reliance Foundation tweets video celebrating citizens serving on frontlines of India's fight against coronavirus

India FP Staff May 17, 2020 12:36:20 IST

As India's coronavirus cases swelled to 90,000 on Sunday, with over 4,900 cases in the past 24 hours alone, Reliance Foundation on Sunday put out a short music video on its Twitter account to celebrate and recognise those serving on the frontlines of the country's fight against the coronavirus.

The 50-second clip, tweeted with the hashgat CoronaHaregaIndiaJeetega, showcased people from all walks of life and ended with Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani urging a spirit of unity and expressing her belief that Indians would come together to defeat the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Reliance Life Science team has set up the largest coronavirus test laboratory in India, where about 3500 tests are performed daily. Apart from this, Reliance has set up the first special hospital for coronavirus patients in India.

Among the umpteenth efforts taken up by Team Reliance, Reliance Foundation's Mission Anna Seva to support marginalised communities and frontline workers by providing cooked meals and dry ration kits across the country is commendable.

The initiative has provided over 4 crore free meals to those in need, so far.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

 

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 12:36:20 IST



