'Release our kin within 3 days, else your families won't be safe': Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo tells J&K police

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo on Friday claimed responsibility for the abduction of Kashmiri policemen's relatives and set a three-day deadline for the release of all relatives of terrorists who are in police custody, according to an audio clip circulating on social media.

Police officials refused to confirm or deny the authenticity of the nearly 12-minute clip being attributed to the Hizbul commander.

"We did not want to involve your families in this. We picked up your relatives so that you realise what (our) mothers go through when you arrest their innocent kin," he said.

"We kidnapped your relatives so that you know that we can reach you. We have set them free with full dignity this time but next time it will not be repeated... we will act according to how you act," he said in the clip being shared widely on social media.

The self-styled Hizbul commander said this was the last time they were warning them.

"Release all our relatives within three days. If you fail to release them within this time frame, your families would not be safe anymore," he sad.

Naikoo outlined how local police had taken the lead role in the anti-militancy operations. "India is trying instigate infighting between Kashmiris as part of its strategy to crush the freedom struggle. Unfortunately, the Kashmiri police personnel have become a part of this conspiracy," he said.

Naikoo said the personnel were on the frontlines of every operation and whenever someone died during an encounter, he was from the Kashmir Police.

"When the army goes on a vandalism spree in villages, the Kashmiri policemen are there with them. Our families are unnecessarily booked under the Public Safety Act," he added.

Naikoo said the terrorists were not fighting the police. "Had it been so, we would force them (police) to migrate within one month. We are fighting India but unfortunately the Kashmir police has become the frontline of this battle," he said.

"We have tolerated a lot and made a lot of efforts to make them (cops) understand but in vain. From now on, whoever becomes an obstacle in our mission, he will be treated the same way as the enemy," he added.