Release of Narendra Modi biopic postponed indefinitely, tweets producer Sandeep Ssingh; film based on 'flop person', says Randeep Surjewala

Mumbai: The release of "PM Narendra Modi", a biopic on the prime minister, has been pushed indefinitely, its producer Sandip Ssingh said on Thursday, a day before the film was scheduled to be screened in theatres across the country.

Sources in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) said the film is yet to get a clearance.

The film was originally set to release on 12 April 12 but producers had advanced it by a week, claiming "public demand". "This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on 5 April. Will update soon," Ssingh posted on Twitter on Thursday.

This is to confirm, our film 'PM Narendra Modi' is not releasing on 5th April. Will update soon. — Sandip Ssingh (@sandip_Ssingh) April 4, 2019

Though he did not clarify further, censor board sources said the process of getting CBFC certification is still underway. "The film has not been granted certification. It is still under process," a source from the censor board told PTI.

The film, fronted by Vivek Oberoi and directed by "Mary Kom" maker Omung Kumar, was in the news with various political parties saying that releasing it less than a week before the general elections begin is a violation of the model code of conduct.

The Congress made a formal complaint to the Election Commission over the release of the film. Sources in the poll panel said on Wednesday that it is unlikely to prevent the release of the film and may leave it to the CBFC to take a call on the issue.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, said the film would give undue advantage to the BJP in electioneering and its release should be deferred till the elections are over.

The Congress on Wednesday said it has complained to the Election Commission about the release of the biopic ahead of the polls, saying it was an example of absolute desperation and is based on a "flop person" who has proved to be a "zero". Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it should be ascertained whether black money was used for producing the film.

The project is also facing legal hurdles with a Congress leader filing a PIL in the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on its release. The court will hear the plea on Monday.

The biopic ran into trouble over credits as well. Lyricists Javed Akhtar and Sameer said they were credited without contributing to the project. The producer, however, countered their claims, saying their old songs were reworked so they gave credit where due.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha polls begin on 11 April and end on 19 May. The model code of conduct, which among other things, calls for an even-playing field for all parties and candidates, came into force on 10 March when the elections were announced.

