Registration for Madhya Pradesh UG admissions begins today; apply at epravesh.mponline.gov.in

The online registration process for undergraduate (UG) college admissions has been started by the Department of Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh from Friday, 20 August.

Candidates who have passed their Class 12 exams can register themselves by visiting the official website of MP Online portal at - epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

The registration process will remain open till 25 August. The payment link will also remain active till the same date.

Steps to apply for MP UG Admission 2021:

Step 1: Visit the website of MP portal at - epravesh.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link of the UG courses which is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login credentials or register for the same

Step 4: After logging in, choose the course and college as per the preference and fill in all the required details

Step 5: After providing details, click on the ‘submit’ button to submit the application.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a print out of the same for further need or reference

Check direct link to apply: epravesh.mponline.gov.in/Portal/LastDateOver.aspx

The Department of Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh will conduct the college admissions in the state on the basis of the New Education Policy released in 2020. The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to include 79 subjects in the list of undergraduate programmes that will be taught in the academic year 2021-22.

For more information and updates on Madhya Pradesh college admissions, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of state portal at epravesh.mponline.gov.in.

In case of any queries in downloading the allotment letter, candidates can reach out to the help centre on the website.