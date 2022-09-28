'Real Maa Durgas usher in Goddess Durga': Internet delighted as Kolkata women break age-old tradition

The festive season is in full swing all across the country and no place embodies it more right now than Kolkata. The city is all set to welcome Goddess Durga once again this year. Amidst the festivities, a clip featuring a group of women bringing the Durga idol to a pandal, a ceremony that has traditionally been performed by men, has viral.

“This could look like a scene straight out of Sanjay Leela Banshali magnum opus. These women of Palli Yuvakbrinda committee in #Kolkata became harbinger of a change. With mashal in their hands they got #DurgaMaa idol home, tradition that has so far been dominated by men”, was the caption of the clip.

The footage captures the women all decked up in red and yellow sarees and holding mashals ( torches) in their hands. Behind them, an idol of Goddess Durga can be seen.

Watch:

This could look like a scene straight out of Sanjay Leela Banshali magnum opus. These women of Palli Yuvakbrinda committee in #Kolkata became harbinger of a change. With mashal in their hands they got #DurgaMaa idol home,tradition that has so far been dominated by men. #DurgaPuja pic.twitter.com/yFtOLg9nLs — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 28, 2022

The video was much loved by users, with one commenting, “Brilliant. The real Maa Durgas are ushering in the Goddess Durga. Need sharing.”

Tamal Saha, who shared the clip, also reminded people that this was not the first time women had broken all norms. Last year, four women conducted Durga Puja rituals in Kolkata.

Last year women became priestess at a #Kolkata Durga Pujo setting the right precedent, breaking away from archaic practices that smack of patriarchy. There’s absolutely nothing that #Women can’t do, not expected to do or can be asked not to do. After all Maa #Durga = #Womenpower — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) September 28, 2022

Durga Puja will be marked from 1 to 5 October this year. The festival, which falls during Shardiya Navratri, marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. The festival is celebrated in a grand manner in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar. On the final day of the festival, the idols of the goddess are taken out in a procession and immersed in water.

