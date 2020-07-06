RCFL notifies vacancies for 393 posts, candidates can apply till 5 pm on 15 July at rcfltd.com
The vacancies are for posts ranging from Operator Trainees to Management Trainees in various departments to Assistant Officer and Officer in marketing.
Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), has invited online applications for the recruitment of management trainees, assistant officers and other posts on its official website www.rcfltd.com.
Willing and eligible candidates can apply for a total of 393 vacant positions until 5 pm on 15 July.
Of the total positions, 125 vacancies are for Operator Trainee (Chemical) Grade-A6, 60 for Management Trainee Chemical, 48 for Management Trainee Mechanical, 35 for Management Trainee Instrumentation, 25 for Boiler Operator Grade III (Grade–A5), 23 for Junior Fireman Grade II (Grade –A3), 22 for Management Trainee Electrical, 21 for Management Trainee Boiler, 14 for Assistant Officer (Marketing) Grade E0, and 10 each for Engineer (Chemical) (OBC Backlog) Grade–E1, and Officer (Marketing) Grade E1.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the tentative date of recruitment examination is 14 August. The results of the RCF Limited recruitment 2020 examinations will be released on 24 August.
As per a report by Jagran Josh, candidates can only apply through online mode. No other mode of application will be accepted.
General, OBC and EWS candidates applying for the post of management trainee/engineer/officer will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 1,000 along with bank charges and applicable taxes (GST).
Those applying for the posts in the Workers’ category will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 700. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM category candidates are not required to pay any application fee.
The cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with respect to minimum educational qualification shall be 30 June, and age and experience shall be 31 July 2020.
To check details, candidates can read the official notification here.
Click here to go to the direct link of RCFL recruitment 2020.
