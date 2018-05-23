You are here:
RBSE Science result 2018: Rajasthan Board declares result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

India FP Staff May 23, 2018 18:36:35 IST

The Rajasthan 12th board Science result 2018, has been published by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education RBSE. The board announced the result on its official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. today (23 May).

IIT JEE 2018. Representational image. PTI

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education conducted the Rajasthan board exam 2018 for Class 12th Science stream from 8 March to 2 April. The students can also check their result on examresults.net/rajasthan or indiaresults.in.

Here is how to check your score for RBSE Class 12th Science stream result 2018:

Step 1) Click on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2) Click on the link which says Rajasthan Board 12th Science Results 2018

Step 3) Enter your Roll Number

Step 4) Click on Submit

Step 5) Download your result and take a printout for future reference

The RBSE Class 12th Science stream result 2018 can also be accessed through SMS: 

SMS - RESULT<space>RAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263


