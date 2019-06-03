RBSE Result 2019 Date: Rajasthan board to declare Class 10 results today on official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Result 2019 Date| The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is expected to declare the Class 10 board examination results today (3 June). Candidates who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams this year can check their results on the board's official websites — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Students can the step-by-step process explained below to check their RBSE Class 10 scores on the official websites of the Rajasthan board.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the Class 10 results on the homepage

Step 3: On the new login page, enter your roll number as mentioned in your admit card and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your results appear on your screen, download them and take a printout for future reference.

This year, as many as 11.2 lakh students registered for RBSE Class 10 exams. In 2018, the Rajasthan board had released the Class 10 results on 10 June.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.