RBSE Result 2019 Date: Rajasthan Board expected to declare Class 10 board exam results soon, claim reports; check rajresults.nic.in for details

RBSE Result 2019 Date | Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 10 board examination results soon on its official website, reports said.

According to India Today, the result is expected today (Friday, 31 May), however, the board has not confirmed the results. Conflicting reports have emerged about the date of the RBSE Class 10 results. Earlier, NDTV, had quoted an official of the board confirmed that the 2019 Class 10 results will be declared by 10 June.

The results will be declared on the official website of the Board. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check their results once announced at the official websites of Rajasthan Board — rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number as per your admit card and click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it.

Students must note that the link for 2019 RBSE Class 10 result might not be visible currently. This year as many as 11.2 lakh students registered for RBSE Class 10 exams. In 2018, the RBSE released class 10 results on 10 June.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​