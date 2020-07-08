RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Date: Results to be declared at 4 pm; visit rajresults.nic.in for details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Science result 2020 at 4 pm on Wednesday, 8 July

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 Date | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12 Science result 2020 at 4 pm on Wednesday, 8 July. The announcement was made by Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Twitter.

The education minister said that the result will be announced by DP Jaroli, the chairman of Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan.

According to a report by The Indian Express, once declared, students can check their RBSE Class 12 science result 2020 on the websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, and ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A report by Times Now mentions that the Class 12 examination in the state started on 5 March. The exams were scheduled to end on 3 April but were later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.

For the last 3 to 4 years, Rajasthan Board has been declaring the Class 12 science and commerce streams results together.

However, this year the board will be announcing the results of separately. The Class 12 science result 2020 will be announced tomorrow, while the Class 12 commerce stream result will be declared soon.

Here are steps to check RBSE Class 12 Science result 2020:

Step 1: Go to either of the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, bserexam.com, ajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for a link that mentions RBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your registration number, roll number, date of birth as mentioned in your RBSE Class 12 hall ticket/admit card

Step 4: The RBSE 12 science result 2020 will be displayed on the screen along with subjects, individual score in each paper and total.

Students can also check their result by submitting their details in the widget below:

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.