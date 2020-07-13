RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 Date: Results likely out at 11.15 am today; check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 Date: The Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams were to be held from 5 March till 3 April, but some papers were cancelled and held from 18 June due to the coronavirus lockdown

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 Date: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the RBSE Class 12 commerce result 2020 today at 11.15 am, News18 reported.

When declared, students can check results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

However, according to Indian Express, students can expect arts and commerce results by next week.

A board official told the newspaper, “The result of Class 12 arts and commerce will be announced first, following the secondary exam result. Both the results will be released this month.”

Over 9 lakh students appeared for the senior secondary exams.

Students can check their result by submitting their details in the Firstpost widget below:

Students can also follow these steps to check RBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the button that says Class 12 Commerce Results Click Here

Step 3: Click on the link and fill in your details, including Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Students can obtain results through SMS by sending the message RESULTRAJ12CROLL NUMBER to 56263.

The Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams were to be held from 5 March till 3 April, but some papers were cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown. The examinations for the pending papers were held from 18 to 30 June.

Results for the Rajasthan Board’s Science stream exams were announced last week, in which Yash Sharma emerged as the topper with 95.6 percent marks. 91.96 percent students cleared the exam.

In 2019, 91.42 percent students cleared the Class 12 exams. A total of 91.46 percent students cleared the commerce stream exams, and pass percentage in humanities touched 85.81 percent.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.