RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 Date: Alternative websites to check if rajresults.nic.in is slow or unresponsive

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 Date | Those who appeared for Rajasthan Board higher secondary (Commerce) exams will be able to check their result on the official website for the Class 12 results: rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Commerce Result 2020 | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 result for Commerce stream today (Monday, 13 July), reports News18.

Once the result is available online, students can also check their marks

Alternative websites to check Rajasthan Board Class 12 results

It is possible that the official website will get slow due to increased traffic. Owing to this, some students may have to wait for a few hours to check their results. However, there are other websites on which RBSE Class 12 results will be displayed.

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results on examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

Steps to check results on examresults.net:

Step 1: Go to the examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link that says RBSE 12th Commerce Results

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in the required details to get your result

Steps to check results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of states

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details and click on "Go"

Step 4: Download the result for future reference.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.