RBSE Class 12th result 2018 for commerce stream likely to be released today; check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce results of Class 12th commerce stream at 6.15 pm today (23 May), according to a media report. The results will be announced on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE Class 12th exams were held in Rajasthan between 8 March and 2 April. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the board examinations in Rajasthan.

Follow the steps to check the results, once declared:

– Go to the official website for RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

– Click on the link which says 'Rajasthan 12th Commerce results 2018' or 'RBSE 12th Commerce result 2018'

– Enter the required details

– Download and take a print out of the results for further reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.