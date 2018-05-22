You are here:
RBSE Class 12th board exam results likely on 23 May; check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for updates

India FP Staff May 22, 2018 10:54:45 IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce results of the Class 12th board examinations tomorrow (23 May), according to reports. Candidates can visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, to check for updates.

Quoting sources, NDTV reported that the RBSE Class 12th 2018 result for Arts, Commerce and Science streams are expected to be declared at 6.15 pm.

The RBSE Class 12th exams were held in Rajasthan between 8 March and 2 April. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the board examinations in Rajasthan.

Students can follow the updated exam schedule on the official board website. Once a confirmed date is available, they may follow these steps to access their marksheets:

– Go to the official website for RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
– Click on the link for “results 2018 exams”.
– Follow the link for the for the higher secondary results 2018 for Class 12th results.
– Enter your details in the fields provided.
– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 10:54 AM

