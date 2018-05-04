RBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2018 expected by 12 May: How and when to check result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is most likely to declare the Class 10 or Secondary School and Class 12 or Higher Secondary School results by 12 May, reports said. Though there's no official confirmation on the same, students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will be able to check their results, as and when declared, from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Based on what was seen last year, according to NDTV, the results for the Arts stream students from Class 12 is likely to be announced earlier than the Science and Commerce streams. The Arts stream registers more students than the other two streams, the report said.

A total of 8,26,278 students had registered for the Class 12 exams, which concluded on 2 April. The Class 10 board exam was conducted from 7 March to 4 April 2018.

As and when the results are declared, students can follow the following steps to download Rajasthan Class 10 and 12 results 2018:

– Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in).

– Click on the link for “results 2018 exams”.

– Follow the link for the for the secondary results 2018 for Class 10 results and higher secondary results 2018 for Class 12 results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.