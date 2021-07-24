RBSE 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: RBSE will release the result of Class 12 board examination result today, on 24 July 2021 at 4:00 pm. Students who had appeared can check their scores at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Auto refresh feeds

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results today, 24 July. The results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared at 4 pm.

For Class 12 theory exams, students' performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, and performance in Class 12 internal assessments will be taken into consideration. Here's the break-up of weightage assigned to each of the above:

BSER RBSE 12th Result 2021 was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Class12th Result 2021 for all streams - Arts, Commerce and Science. The results will be declared today, July 24, 2021 at 4 pm. The Class 12 result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of RBSE or BSER.

Once results are out, click the result link for class 12, log in the necessary details to get the result. Enter submit and the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results today, 24 July. The results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared at 4 pm.

For Class 12 theory exams, students' performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, and performance in Class 12 internal assessments will be taken into consideration. Here's the break-up of weightage assigned to each of the above:

BSER RBSE 12th Result 2021 was cancelled by the state government due to rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan will declare Class12th Result 2021 for all streams - Arts, Commerce and Science. The results will be declared today, July 24, 2021 at 4 pm. The Class 12 result can be checked by all registered candidates on the official site of RBSE or BSER.

Once results are out, click the result link for class 12, log in the necessary details to get the result. Enter submit and the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official websites:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results today, 24 July. The results for the three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts will be declared at 4 pm.

The education minister of Rajasthan, Govind Singh Dotasra will be declaring the results and the chairman of the board Dr D P Jaroli will also be present at the press conference that is likely to take place at 4 pm today.

दिनांक 24 जुलाई 2021 साँय 4 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी कक्षा 12 विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के चैयरमैन डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली भी मौजूद रहेंगे। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 21, 2021

The results are going to be available on the official website of the board https://rajresults.nic.in/. After the results are announced, students who are dissatisfied with the results will be given the opportunity to appear for an optional exam. The performance of the student in the optional exam is going to be considered final.

The examinations were cancelled this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On 23 June, Dotasra approved the evaluation criteria for both classes 10 and 12. The assessment criteria which was used by the board for calculating Class 12 results included Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.

As many as 9.5 lakh students had registered themselves for the RBSE class 12 exam this year.

Here are the steps that RBSE students can take to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the website https://rajresults.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for results. Click on it

Step 3: Enter your registration number and click on submit

Step 4: Check your class 12 RBSE results and download it

Step 5: Take a printout of the results if required and keep it safely for future reference