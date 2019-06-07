RBSE 8th result 2019 to be declared today at 4 pm: Alternative websites to check score if official website is down

RBSE 8th result 2019 Date | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the RBSE Class 8 Board Result 2019 today (Friday, 7 June, 2019) at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Examination 2019 can check their scores at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

In 2016, the total number of students who appeared the Rajasthan Board 8th Class Exam was 10,97471 and in 2017 it was 1172000. This year too, around 11.5 lakhs students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019.

The examination was conducted from 14 March to 29 March, 2019. On result day, the official website might slow down or become unavailable due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can log on to alternative websites like examresults.net to check their scores.

How to check Rajasthan Class 8 results 2019 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan in the list of the states or access the link directly here.

Step 3: Look for the link which says Rajsthan Board Class 8 Exam.

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Rajasthan Board Class 8 result 2019

Step 5: Alternatively, fill out your details here to know the result

Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra had confirmed the date and time for the release of the RBSE 8th Result 2019 on Twitter. The result, he tweeted, will be declared at 4 pm on the Rajasthan Board's official website.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 8 result on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official site of RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says "Result Class 8 Examination"

Step 3: The link will take you to a new page. Enter the registration number or roll number

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

