RBSE 8th result 2019 Date: Rajasthan Board to declare Class 8 result tomorrow at 4 pm, confirms education minister Govind Singh Dotasra

RBSE 8th result 2019 Date | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the RBSE 8th Board Result 2019 tomorrow (Friday, 7 June, 2019) at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Examination 2019 can check their scores at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Around 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 8 examination 2019, which was conducted from 14 March to 29 March, 2019.

Rajasthan education minister Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the date and time for the release of the RBSE 8th Result 2019 on Twitter. The result, he tweeted, will be declared at 4 pm on the Rajasthan Board's official website.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 8 result:

Step 1: Visit the official site of RBSE rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says "Result Class 8 Examination"

Step 3: The link will take you to a new page. Enter the registration number or roll number

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

