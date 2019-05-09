RBSE 5th Result 2019: Rajasthan board to declare Class 5 results today; check rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 5th Result 2019: The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) is expected to declare the results of the Rajasthan board’s Class 5 exams today (9 May). RBSE will release the Class 5 results on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

According to The Times of India, the Rajasthan board will release the Class 5 results district-wise. The respective Districts Institute of Education & Training will also declare the results.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy as details like roll number/registration number will be required to check the results. This year, the Class 5 exams were held in the first two weeks of April.

As many as 15 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams this year. In 2018, the results were declared on 5 May.

Moreover, the board is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams by 20 May. The board will also release the Class 8 results soon on its official website. Students can check the state's official websites for more details.

