RBSE 12th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board likely to declare Class 12 science, commerce stream results tomorrow on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th Result 2019 | The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, Ajmer (RBSE or BSER) is expected to announce the results for Class 12 science and commerce streams tomorrow (Wednesday, 15 May) on its official websites – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. According to several media reports, the results for both the streams will be released by 4 pm.

According to RBSE, results for arts stream students will be released later. The Rajasthan board is yet to announce the result dates for Class 10 and Class 8, the annual exams of which were held in March this year.

RBSE conducted Class 12 examinations from 7 March to 2 April for more than 10 lakh students this year. A total of 2,60,617 students appeared from science stream, while 42,146 students from commerce stream sat for the 12th board exam.

Steps to check RBSE Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE– rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link of the stream you appeared for

Step 3: On the new log-in page, enter your roll number and click 'Submit'

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download and take a printout of it for future use

In 2018, the RBSE Class 12 science and commerce results were declared on 23 May. The pass percentage for science stream was at 86.60 percent, while 91.09 percent students from commerce stream passed the exams.

The Rajasthan board had announced the Class 12 arts stream results on 1 June, the pass percentage of which was 88.92 percent.

Alternative ways to check RBSE Class 12 results 2019:

After the results are declared, students can check their scores on the official websites. However, if the official website is down or slow due to heavy traffic on result day, students can also visit third-party websites like – examresults.net/rajasthan to check their Class 12 scores.

If candidates are unable to check scores via Internet, they can avail SMS service. To check Rajasthan board Class 12 results for science stream via SMS, type: RESULTRAJ12S<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263. Similarly, for Class 12 commerce stream results, type: RESULTRAJ12C<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

On 9 May, the Rajasthan Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RajRMSA) had declared the results of Class 5 exams on rajrmsa.nic.in.

