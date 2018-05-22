RBSE 12th commerce result 2018: Rajasthan Board result 2018 declaring today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the Class 12th commerce stream result 2018 today at 6.15 pm, according to a media report. The result will be announced on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RBSE Class 12th exams were held in Rajasthan between 8 March and 2 April. Over 8 lakh students appeared for the board examinations in Rajasthan.