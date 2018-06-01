You are here:
RBSE 12th Arts results 2018: Results to be announced at 6.15 pm today, check scores on rajresults.nic.in

India FP Staff Jun 01, 2018 06:56:39 IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the results of the 12th board Arts result 2018 on Friday, media reports said. Students who appeared for the examination can check their result at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE spokesperson Rajendra Gupta confirmed that the results will be announced at 6.15 pm, reported The Indian Express.

According to The Times of India5,37,259 students registered for the Class 12 Arts Board examinations. State education minister Vasudev Devnani will release the RBSE Class 12 Arts result at the Board's Ajmer office.

As per the Hindustan Times89.05 percent students cleared the Class 12 Arts stream out of the 5,65,930 candidates who appeared for the exam last year.

Here's how candidates can check RBSE Class 12 Arts result 2018:

- Visit the official website for the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

- Click on the 'Results 2018' tab on the right hand side of the webpage.

- A new page will open up. Click on the link for Senior Secondary (Arts) 2018 result.

- Enter the roll number.

- Hit 'Submit'.

- Download the results or take a printout for future reference.

The RBSE had earlier announced the Class 12 Science and Commerce results on 23 May.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 06:56 AM

