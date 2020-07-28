RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan Board to announce matriculation results today; check via SMS, mobile app

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Over eight lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board's Class 10 exams this year

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date | The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 exams today (Tuesday, 28 July). Once declared, the results will be available on the board's official websites — rajresults.nic.in.

Students can check their results via SMS by typing: RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - and sending it to 56263.

Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020. Students have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile apps.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Students can also check their result at Firstpost by entering their details in the widget given below:

This year, over eight lakh students have appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams.

The board exams were scheduled between 12 and 24 March. However, all the papers of RBSE Class 10 could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects -- Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were later held on 29 and 30 June.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.