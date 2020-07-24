RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan Board likely to announce matriculation results this week; check via SMS, mobile app
RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Over eight lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board's Class 10 exams this year
RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date | The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to announce the results of Class 10 exams this week, reports claimed.
Once declared, the results will be available on the board's official websites — rajresults.nic.in.
Students can check their results via SMS by typing: RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER - and sending it to 56263.
Students can also check the results through mobile-based applications available on the Google Play Store, like RBSE Result 2020. Students have to pre-register their roll number on these mobile apps.
Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:
Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
This year, over eight lakh students have appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams.
The board exams were scheduled between 12 and 24 March. All the papers of RBSE Class 10 could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic.
The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects -- Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were later held on 29 and 30 June.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED Updates: 97.36% of girls, 93.68% of boys clear commerce exams; no merit list, says board
RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED LIVE Updates: This year also, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 97.36 percent, while boys have obtained 93.68%. in the Rajasthan Class 12 Commerce exams.
Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2020 DECLARED at rajresults.nic.in Updates: 93.10% girls, 88.45% boys clear exam
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared Latest Updates: The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 93.10 percent while 88.45 percent boys cleared exams. A total of 90.70 percent students passed the exam successfully.
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: Rajasthan board announces results of over 5 lakh students; check rajresults.nic.in
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 Declared: The results are now available on official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.