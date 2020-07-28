RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan board Class 10 results to be declared today; check rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date | The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will announce the results of Class 10 exams today.

Once declared, the results will be available on the board's official websites — rajresults.nic.in. As an alternative, students can also check their results online by logging at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, more than eight lakh students have appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Passing criteria:

The minimum marks required to pass the RBSE Class 10 exam is 33 percent in each subject. This means, a candidate will have to score 33 percent in all six subjects — Science, Social Science, English, Hindi, Mathematics and either of Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Rajasthani/ Music/ others.

The board exams which were scheduled between 12 March and 24 March. All the papers of RBSE Class 10th could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 including vocational subjects — Information Technology, and Electronics and Hardware and Mathematics were later held on 29 and 30 June.

Earlier this month, the Rajasthan board had announced the results of Class 12 exams for all the streams. The overall pass percentage of Science, Commerce and Arts stood at 91.96 percent, 94.49 percent and 90.7 percent, respectively.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.