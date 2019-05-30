Co-presented by


RBSE 10th Result 2019 Date: Rajasthan board likely to declare Class 10 results tomorrow, claim reports; how to check score on rajresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 30, 2019 16:02:04 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2019 Date | The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) is expected to declare the results of Class 10 board examination results tomorrow (Friday, 31 May), according to several media reports. However, there has been no official confirmation on the date and timing of Class 10 result declaration from the board yet.

Once declared, candidates who appeared for the RBSE Class 10 examinations, can check their scores on RBSE official website— rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE to release class 10 result 2019 tomorrow.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the board rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Class 10 result' link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number as per your admit card and click 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout of the same

Since many students will be checking their scores on the official website on the result day, chances are that the portal might run slow or even become unresponsive. In such a case, students are advised to check their results through alternative websites, such as: rajresults.nic.in and examresults.net/rajasthan.

SMS service: 

Likewise, candidates can also access their scores via SMS service provided by the Rajasthan board. To receive RBSE Class 10 results on your mobile phones, type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263.

This year, a total of 11,22,651 lakh candidates appeared for the RBSE Class 10 exams. In 2018, 79.86 percent candidates had cleared the Class 10 exam, the results of which were declared on 10 June. The pass percentage among regular students was 80.13 percent while, for private students, the figure was at 14.55 percent.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​

Updated Date: May 30, 2019 16:02:04 IST

