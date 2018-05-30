RBSE 10th Result 2018: Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2018 expected to be declared on 10 June

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 10th result 2018 could be declared post 10 June, according to media reports. The date has not been confirmed yet but officials have confirmed to the local dailies that the result will be declared after 10 June.

The result will be released on the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. As per an NDTV report, this year more than 10 lakh students appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 10th board exam.

According to the report, Rajendra Gupta, the spokesman for Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), said that the process of evaluation and preparing the result is under way and is in the last stages. The result should be expected after 10 June or in the third week of June.

In 2017 too, the result for Class 10th students was released in June. Last year, 78.96 percent students passed in the RBSE Class 10th board exam.

The board has already announced the result for Class 12th Science and Commerce stream students. In Science stream, 86.60 percent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 percent students passed Class 12th commerce exams. The board is yet to announce the result date for RBSE Class 12th Arts stream students.