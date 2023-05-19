India

RBI to withdrawn Rs 2,000 notes from circulation: All you need to know

People can exchange them by 30 September 2023, the central bank said. The public can deposit Rs 2,000 notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for notes of other denominations at any bank branch

FP Staff May 19, 2023 18:57:54 IST
Image: Moneycontrol

RBI will withdraw Rs 2,000 currency note from circulation but it will continue to be legal tender till 30 September 2023. People can exchange the notes by 30 September, the central bank said on Friday.

Here’s everything that you need to know as per the RBI statement:

  • The public can deposit Rs 2,000 notes into their bank accounts or exchange them for notes of other denominations at any bank branch.
  • The RBI has also advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.
  • Deposit into bank accounts can be made in the usual manner, ie, without any restrictions.
  • To avoid disruption of regular activities of bank branches, the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes into notes of other denominations can be made up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at any bank starting from 23 May 2023.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 19, 2023 19:59:29 IST

