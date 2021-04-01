RBI Office Attendant 2020: Admit card released at rbi.org.in; check steps to download

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes and it will be conducted on 9 and 10 April

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Wednesday, 31 March, has released the admit card of the Office Attendant 2020 exam. The registered candidates can visit the official website, rbi.org.in, before 10 April to download the admit cards. They will have to use their registration number, date of birth, and security code to check the call letter.

The duration of the exam is 90 minutes and it will be conducted on 9 and 10 April. Candidates can follow these steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Opportunities' section

Step 3: Under the current vacancies tab, select call letter

Step 4: On the new page, click on ‘Recruitment for the post of Office Attendants (2020) - Online Exam Call Letter and Information Handout’

Step 5: Enter the required details - registration number, date of birth, and security code

Step 6: The RBI Office Attendant admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check, download and print it for future reference

Here's the direct link

The exam, to be conducted in online mode, will contain 120 objective-type questions. The question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) except for the General English test.

RBI aims at fulfilling a total of 841 vacancies with this recruitment drive. The online application for the exam started on 24 February and ended on 15 March.