RBI JE Result 2021: Scores of Junior Engineer exams declared at rbi.org.in; find direct links to merit list here
The Reserve Bank of India had invited online applications in February this year recruitment to a total of 48 Junior Engineer vacancies, of which, 24 posts are for JE (Civil) and 24 are for JE (Electrical)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared the Junior Engineer (Civil and Electrical) recruitment exam 2021 results on Friday (2 July). Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, can check their scorecards on the official site rbi.org.in.
Through this recruitment drive, RBI will fill up a total of 48 Junior Engineer vacancies, of which 24 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical).
Meanwhile, shortlisted candidates will be selected for the JE posts through a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The RBI JE exam 2021 was conducted on 8 March at various exam centres across the country.
"This merit list is subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test (LPT), being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria such as Age, Educational qualification, Category, Caste Certificate as per the Government of India approved formats," a notice on the website reads.
Follow the steps below to check results of RBI Junior Engineer exam 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in
Step 2: Click on 'Results' under the 'Current Vacancies' tab
Step 3: Select 'Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates' link
Step 4: The merit list will appear on the screen
Step 5: Candidates will have to download and check the results using roll number
Here are the direct links to the merit lists:
For JE Civil: rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/JECivilresult020721.pdf
For JE Electrical: rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/JEElectricalResult020721.pdf
Candidates who are shortlisted will have to send the required documents to the regional offices of RBI.
The documents should reach the office within ten days from the declaration of the result. According to RBI, candidates will have to mention 'Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) PY 2019' on the envelope.
