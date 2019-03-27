RBI JE Result 2019: Marks of junior engineer aspirants released on bank's official website rbi.org.in

RBI JE Result 2019 | The Reserve Bank of India released the RBI JE Result 2019 on the official website of the bank on 26 March, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in examinations for Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) posts can now visit the official website to check and download their result. The official site of RBI is rbi.org.in.

Once selected for the post candidates will then have to appear for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The date of LPT and other details relating to it are yet to be announced by the RBI on its official website.

The recruitment examination by RBI was held to fill up 24 Junior Engineer seats in the Bank. Shortlisted candidates who have cleared the examination will have to go for the document verification process.

They are also requested to take a print out of the relevant proforma, duly complete it and send along with copies of above mentioned certificates to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at the addresses of the respective Recruiting Zones given in the official notification within fifteen days of the date of publication/declaration of result.

Steps to check RBI JE result 2019:

1. Visit the official site of RBI: rbi.org.in.

2. Click on Opportunities section available on the homepage.

3. On a new page that will open, click on the ‘Result’ tab.

4. Click on "Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical): Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates"

5. Click to follow the link and check the list for Civil and Electrical posts.

6. Download the PDF file and take a print out.

For more information, interested candidates can visit the official site of Reserve Bank of India.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.