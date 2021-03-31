RBI Grade B Result 2021: Phase I marksheets and cut-off released; check details at rbi.org.in

The exam was conducted on 6 March in online mode. The question paper was divided into four sections - general awareness, quantitative aptitude, reasoning section, and English language

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the scorecard and cut-off marks for the RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam today (Wednesday, 31 March).

Candidates can check the results by visiting the official website of the central bank: rbi.org.in.

Candidates can use their roll number, date of birth, and verification code to check and download the mark sheet.

Candidates can follow these steps to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the 'Opportunities' section.

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on 'Current vacancies' at the top of the page.

Step 4: You'll be redirected to a new page. Click on 'Results'.

Step 5: Then, click on the link related to RBI Grade B Phase 1 mark sheets, cut-off marks.

Step 6: Enter the required details - roll number, date of birth and verification code.

Step 7: Download and print the scorecard. Keep it for future reference.

Click here for the direct link.

The cut-off mark is 66.75.

Take a look at the category-wise cut-off marks for the general category below:

General Awareness - 16

Reasoning - 12

English language - 6

Quantitative Aptitude – 6

The exam was conducted on 6 March in online mode. The question paper was divided into four sections - general awareness, quantitative aptitude, reasoning section, and English language.