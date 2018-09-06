RBI Grade B result 2018 declared on official website rbi.org.in; here's a step-by-step guide on how to check scores

The Reserve Bank of India released the RBI Grade B examination result of 2018 on Thursday. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website rbi.org.in.

The RBI had conducted the Phase-I examination on 16 August for the recruitment of Grade B Officers for General Recruitment (DR), Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Information and Statistics (DSIM). The candidates who qualified the Phase 1 exam can now appear for the Phase-II. The Phase-II examination is scheduled to be held next week, on 15 and 16 September, in two shifts.

The exact time and venue of the Phase-II examination will be mentioned in the admission letters. Links to the admission letters will soon be made available on the RBI's official website, reported The Times of India.

Steps to check the result:

— Visit the official website – https://rbi.org.in/

—Click on the 'Current Vacancies' tab on the home page and select Results.

— Click on the notifications labelled as Result of (i) Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR)-2018 and (ii) Paper I examination for Officers in Gr ‘B’ for DEPR-2018 (iii) Paper I for Officers in Gr ‘B’ for DSIM -2018.

—Click on the results of the specific exam such as - General (DR), Department of Economics and Policy Research (DEPR) or Department of Information and Statistics (DSIM)

— Type CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search.

—Download the pdf generated and save it.

The direct link for the same is - https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3558