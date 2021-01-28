RBI grade B recruitment 2021: Online applications open for 322 posts on rbi.gov.in; apply before 15 Feb

Of the total vacancies, 270 are for officers in Grade 'B' (DR) — General category, 29 are for officers in Grade 'B' (BR) — DEPR, and 23 vacancies are for officers in Grade 'B' (DR) — DSIM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is inviting online applications for the recruitment of officers in Grade B-DR (General), DEPR/ DSIM - 2021 via its official website rbi.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions on or before 15 February on the RBI's official website.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 322 vacancies. Of these, 270 vacancies are for officers in Grade 'B' (DR) — General, and 29 are for Officers in Grade 'B' (BR) — DEPR. There are 23 vacancies for Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) — DSIM.

According to the official notification, the website link for online registration of applications and payment of fees/ intimation charges will remain active till 15 February.

The Phase 1 online examination for Officers in Gr B (DR) — General will be held on 6 March, while those for Phase-II — Paper I, II & III will be held on 1 April.

Similarly online examination for Phase 1, Paper 1 will be held on 6 March for Officers in Gr B (DR) - DEPR, while the Phase-II Paper 2 and 3 online as well as written exam will most likely be held on 31 March.

Finally, the Phase I Paper 1 online exam for Officers in Gr B (DR) - DSIM will be held on 6 March, while the Phase-II Paper 2 and 3 online/written exam too will most likely be held on 31 March. The dates will be confirmed in Admit cards.

The notification added that in case of any problem in filling up the form, payment of fee, or, in downloading admission letter, queries can be made through the link cgrs.ibps.in.

Candidates with at least 60 percent marks in Bachelor's degree or equivalent can apply for the general posts.

For DEPR and DSIM posts, a master's degree or equivalent in economics or related subjects with 55 percent marks is required. Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to be eligible for applying to the post. The upper age limit is 30 years. Relaxation will be provided to candidates from the reserved category.