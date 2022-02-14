RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply for 900 posts at rbi.org.in, check details here
As per the official notification, candidates will be appointed to various bank offices across the country
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will open its online application window for recruitment to posts of Assistant from 17 February, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at rbi.org.in.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
- Visit the official website - rbi.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the link - 'Applications for 950 Assistant posts' (when active)
- Register on the RBI portal
- Fill the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 application form and upload the requested documents
- Pay the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 application fees and click on submit button
- Download the RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022 form and print a copy for future need
It is to be noted that the commission will accept the online applications only and no other medium shall be entertained.
Selection Process
The RBI will shortlist candidates for the posts of Assistant through two phases of nationwide competitive examination - Preliminary and Main Examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT).
As per the official notification, the full advertisement regarding the vacancies will be available on the official website of the RBI in the third week of February 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, the advertisement will also be published in Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
- Online application process starts on - 17 February, 2022
- Last date of the online application process - 8 March, 2022
- The exam for the posts will be held on - 26 and 27 March, 2022
With this recruitment drive, the Reserve Bank of India will fill a total of 950 posts of Assistant in the organisation. As per the official notification, candidates will be appointed to various bank offices across the country.
Candidates must pay the application fee while applying for the recruitment. Registration will not be considered complete without the application fee.
For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the RBI - rbi.org.in.
